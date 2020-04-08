Racine man arrested for reportedly stabbing woman was previously convicted of domestic abuse

RACINE — The man who Racine Police arrested early Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a woman, severely injuring her, has a history of domestic abuse, online court records show.
Jacques L. Pissard, 45, of Racine, is facing an attempted homicide charge after police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of North Main Street at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance, Racine Police confirmed Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Due to her significant injuries, she was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Pissard was taken into custody at the scene. On Wednesday, police said they had no update on the victim's condition. Her identity has not been released.
According to online court records, Pissard has previous convictions for battery with domestic abuse modifiers in 2019, 2017, 2016 and 2012. A restraining order was also granted against him in 2017.
He's also been convicted of disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, possession of marijuana and three operating while under the influence charges, once with a minor child in the vehicle, in the past.
Anyone with additional information about the crime is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D Jedkins Jr.
Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.
James A Lipsey
James (aka Hicks) A Lipsey, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dale M Cage
Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shinda N Crowell
Shinda N Crowell, 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum).
