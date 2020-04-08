You are the owner of this article.
Racine man arrested for reportedly stabbing woman was previously convicted of domestic abuse
Racine man arrested for reportedly stabbing woman was previously convicted of domestic abuse

RACINE — The man who Racine Police arrested early Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a woman, severely injuring her, has a history of domestic abuse, online court records show. 

Jacques L. Pissard, 45, of Racine, is facing an attempted homicide charge after police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of North Main Street at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance, Racine Police confirmed Wednesday.

Jacques Pissard

Pissard

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Due to her significant injuries, she was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. 

Pissard was taken into custody at the scene. On Wednesday, police said they had no update on the victim's condition. Her identity has not been released. 

According to online court records, Pissard has previous convictions for battery with domestic abuse modifiers in 2019, 2017, 2016 and 2012. A restraining order was also granted against him in 2017.

He's also been convicted of disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, possession of marijuana and three operating while under the influence charges, once with a minor child in the vehicle, in the past. 

Anyone with additional information about the crime is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

