UNION GROVE — A Racine man who reportedly pointed a handgun at a man taking photos of the vehicle he was in is facing charges. 

On Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a suspicious person photographing a person’s vehicle in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue.

A deputy responded and saw a man, later identified as 25-year-old Christopher J. Ebner of Racine, pointing a handgun at another man. The responding deputy was able to de-escalate the situation

Investigation determined that the person taking photographs of the vehicle was a concerned citizen from the area who believed the vehicle was suspicious. Ebner, a passenger of the vehicle, believed the concerned citizen was acting aggressively and in a hostile manner while photographing them and approached the citizen, pointing a firearm at him.

Numerous witnesses said the citizen was not acting in an aggressive or hostile manner and provided a photograph of the encounter.

Ebner was arrested for intentionally pointing a firearm at another person and recklessly endangering safety. He was transported to the Racine County Jail and is being held on $5,500 bond.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

