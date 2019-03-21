CALEDONIA — A man who reportedly stole cologne from two Racine County drug stores was arrested Wednesday.
On March 5, the Caledonia Police Department issued a release seeking the identity of a suspect who reportedly stole nine bottles of cologne from a Caledonia Walgreens, 5005 Douglas Ave.
On March 1, a man, who police later identified as 40-year-old Francisco Febo-Lopez of Racine, was observed on surveillance video removing a key from a manager’s key ring left behind a display counter.
Febo-Lopez reportedly opened the cabinet with the key and removed nine bottles of cologne valued at $600. He then allegedly concealed the items and left without paying. A similar theft was reported on March 8 at another local Walgreens at 4810 Washington Ave.
After the information was published by The Journal Times, a suspect was identified, according to Captain Brian Wall of the Caledonia Police Department.
On Thursday, Febo-Lopez was in custody at the Racine County Jail, pending theft charges, Wall said. Suspected stolen items were recovered during the arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.