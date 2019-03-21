Try 3 months for $3
Caledonia Police believe that the man who reportedly stole nine bottles of cologne from Walgreens, 5005 Douglas Ave., is 40-year-old Francisco Febo-Lopez. 

CALEDONIA — A man who reportedly stole cologne from two Racine County drug stores was arrested Wednesday. 

On March 5, the Caledonia Police Department issued a release seeking the identity of a suspect who reportedly stole nine bottles of cologne from a Caledonia Walgreens, 5005 Douglas Ave.

On March 1, a man, who police later identified as 40-year-old Francisco Febo-Lopez of Racine, was observed on surveillance video removing a key from a manager’s key ring left behind a display counter.

Febo-Lopez reportedly opened the cabinet with the key and removed nine bottles of cologne valued at $600. He then allegedly concealed the items and left without paying. A similar theft was reported on March 8 at another local Walgreens at 4810 Washington Ave.

After the information was published by The Journal Times, a suspect was identified, according to Captain Brian Wall of the Caledonia Police Department.

On Thursday, Febo-Lopez was in custody at the Racine County Jail, pending theft charges, Wall said.  Suspected stolen items were recovered during the arrest.

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

