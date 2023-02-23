RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple charges following his third arrest for OWI.

Aaron S. Morris, 40, of the 1300 block of West Lawn Street, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third) and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer was at the intersection of Arthur Avenue and 15th Street when he saw a vehicle traveling 60-65 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The officer activated his lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle.

However, the vehicle reportedly drove through a stop sign and accelerated toward Cleveland Avenue, going through multiple stop signs before jumping a curb, traveling on a sidewalk and crashing into a parked car on West Lawn Street.

The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but surrendered after being told he would be tased.

According to the complaint, the man, identified as Morris, smelled of alcohol and when asked how much he drank replied, "not enough."

Two open cans and one open bottle of beer reportedly were found on the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Morris said he was running away from someone who was trying to kill him, but would not say who.

Morris was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

