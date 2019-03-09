MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man who allegedly kicked a Mount Pleasant Police officer in the leg and spat in his face Friday night was arrested and being held in the Racine County Jail on pending charges including battery to a law enforcement officer.
According to a Mount Pleasant Police news release, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police responded to the 1100 block of Oakes Road regarding a 911 call. A woman had to a nearby business office, and the employee secured the door. The male suspect, later identified as Brandon J. Perez, 18, had followed her and was outside banging on the locked door.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Perez, the woman’s boyfriend. He appeared to be highly intoxicated and was not complying with officers’ requests. Perez was then arrested, and as police tried to take him into custody, he kicked one of them in the upper leg.
When Perez was secured in the patrol squad, he turned and spat in the officer’s face, police said. During transport to the Racine County Jail, Perez began to bang his head on the squad cage.
Perez was being held at the jail on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and battery to a law enforcement officer.
The officer did not require medical attention, nor were there any other reported injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option No. 4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.