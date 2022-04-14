Racine man arrested; allegedly had more than $16,000 worth of MDMA

RACINE — A Racine resident was arrested with more than 1,400 tablets of ecstasy in his possession, local law enforcement reported Thursday.
Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit arrested Racine resident Donzel Riggins, 26, on Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m., in reference to a drug investigation involving controlled buys of heroin/fentanyl over the past three months, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant of the vehicle he was in was executed and law enforcement located 0.6 grams of fentanyl along with a magazine for a Glock handgun and ammunition, a release stated.
Law enforcement had previously developed information that Riggins was possibly keeping illegal narcotics at a residence in the 1100 block of Washington Ave. in Racine. A search of the residence revealed identifiers for Riggins confirming he was keeping items there. Also located were 1,447 tablets (623.2 grams) of MDMA (ecstasy), a "drug phone" and cash.
The approximate street value for the MDMA is $16,000.
At the time of his arrest, Riggins was out on bail for manufacture/deliver heroin, manufacture/deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as a repeat drug offender and on probation for manufacture/deliver cocaine, the release stated.
Riggins was transported to the Racine County Jail on a probation hold with the following charges being recommended to the District Attorney’s Office:
- Four counts of delivery of heroin/fentanyl
- Possession with intent to deliver MDMA
- Possession with intent to deliver heroin/fentanyl
- Five counts of being a keeper of a drug trafficking place
- Felony bail jumping
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 13, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kyle A. Roushia
Kyle A. Roushia, 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.
Mitchell Ray Simmons
Mitchell Ray Simmons, 900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kinte K. Scott
Kinte K. Scott, 1300 block of Owen Street, Racine, escape, felony bail jumping.
Jason Andujar
Jason Andujar, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Laroi A. Bryant
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Laroi A. Bryant, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicole S. Gossett
Nicole S. Gossett, 2800 block of 29th Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel J. Henigan
Daniel J. Henigan, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).