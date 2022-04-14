Racine man arrested; allegedly had more than $16,000 worth of MDMA

RACINE — A Racine resident was arrested with more than 1,400 tablets of ecstasy in his possession, local law enforcement reported Thursday.

Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit arrested Racine resident Donzel Riggins, 26, on Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m., in reference to a drug investigation involving controlled buys of heroin/fentanyl over the past three months, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant of the vehicle he was in was executed and law enforcement located 0.6 grams of fentanyl along with a magazine for a Glock handgun and ammunition, a release stated.

Law enforcement had previously developed information that Riggins was possibly keeping illegal narcotics at a residence in the 1100 block of Washington Ave. in Racine. A search of the residence revealed identifiers for Riggins confirming he was keeping items there. Also located were 1,447 tablets (623.2 grams) of MDMA (ecstasy), a "drug phone" and cash.

The approximate street value for the MDMA is $16,000.

At the time of his arrest, Riggins was out on bail for manufacture/deliver heroin, manufacture/deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as a repeat drug offender and on probation for manufacture/deliver cocaine, the release stated.

Riggins was transported to the Racine County Jail on a probation hold with the following charges being recommended to the District Attorney’s Office:

Four counts of delivery of heroin/fentanyl

Possession with intent to deliver MDMA

Possession with intent to deliver heroin/fentanyl

Five counts of being a keeper of a drug trafficking place

Felony bail jumping

