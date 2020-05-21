Racine man arrested after alleged OWI crash into Raymond yard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAYMOND — A Racine man was arrested late Wednesday after crashing into the front yard of a Raymond residence while allegedly under the influence.

At approximately 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call for a possible vehicle crash involving a residence in the 8700 Block of West Seven Mile Road in the Village of Raymond, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

The caller said that they heard a crash, saw headlights in their front yard and someone was knocking on their door.

Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and saw a black 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 truck severely damaged in a yard at the location. Deputies spoke with the driver, 50-year-old Thomas J. Kosinski, of Racine.

Investigation revealed that Kosinski’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch line. It reportedly traveled approximately 577 feet, struck a culvert and went airborne. It hit numerous landscaping bushes before coming to rest in the front yard, causing damage to the property.