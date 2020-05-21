Racine man arrested after alleged OWI crash into Raymond yard

RAYMOND — A Racine man was arrested late Wednesday after crashing into the front yard of a Raymond residence while allegedly under the influence.
At approximately 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call for a possible vehicle crash involving a residence in the 8700 Block of West Seven Mile Road in the Village of Raymond, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
The caller said that they heard a crash, saw headlights in their front yard and someone was knocking on their door.
Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and saw a black 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 truck severely damaged in a yard at the location. Deputies spoke with the driver, 50-year-old Thomas J. Kosinski, of Racine.
Investigation revealed that Kosinski’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch line. It reportedly traveled approximately 577 feet, struck a culvert and went airborne. It hit numerous landscaping bushes before coming to rest in the front yard, causing damage to the property.
Kosinski said he was not injured and while speaking with deputies, showed signs of impairment. Kosinski failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail. Charges of operating while impaired as a fifth offense, a felony, have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Kosinski was also issued cited for operating left of the center line and unsafe lane deviation, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.