Racine man arrested, accused of driving car stolen out of South Carolina

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a car out of South Carolina.
Kenneth James Williams, 23, of the 1000 block of Geneva Street, was charged with felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and receiving stolen property greater than $10,000, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a Kia with a South Carolina license plate on Edgewood Drive near Yout Street.
The officer made contact with the vehicle and identified the driver was Williams.
While speaking to Williams, the officer noticed a baggie with marijuana tucked in the door handle. The officer removed Williams and the other occupants to search the vehicle and noticed cigarillo wraps on the floor. The ignition switch was removed and there was no key, but instead a computer flash drive (a.k.a. a jump drive or USB memory stick) with an Allen wrench duct-taped and zip-tied to it.
Williams first said the car belonged to his girlfriend, but a records check showed it was stolen out of South Carolina.
Williams then said his brother stole the vehicle and drove it up from South Carolina. He was with his brother at Dunkin' Donuts in Sturtevant when his brother saw another Kia and decided to steal it. Williams said his brother was driving that vehicle back to South Carolina. Sturtevant PD confirmed a vehicle was stolen from Dunkin' Donuts.
Williams was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 8, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 8
Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dquntae Jherquil Brigance
Dquntae Jherquil Brigance, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew S. Garcia
Andrew S. Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Reynaldo Gonzales-Belmares
Reynaldo Gonzales-Belmares, 2600 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Durone L. Gray
Durone L. Gray, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Carl A. Rogers-Irish
Carl A. Rogers-Irish, Homeless, Racine, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeontae Snow
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeontae Snow, 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, felony theft from person or corpse, felony intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jaziah J. Tillert
Jaziah J. Tillert, 1500 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.
Jonathan T. Walker
Jonathan T. Walker, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kenneth James Williams
Kenneth James Williams, 1000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Scott M. Lee
Scott M. Lee, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alissa J. Bergles
Alissa J. Bergles, Elm Grove, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.