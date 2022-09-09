Racine man arrested, accused of driving car stolen out of South Carolina

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a car out of South Carolina.

Kenneth James Williams, 23, of the 1000 block of Geneva Street, was charged with felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and receiving stolen property greater than $10,000, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a Kia with a South Carolina license plate on Edgewood Drive near Yout Street.

The officer made contact with the vehicle and identified the driver was Williams.

While speaking to Williams, the officer noticed a baggie with marijuana tucked in the door handle. The officer removed Williams and the other occupants to search the vehicle and noticed cigarillo wraps on the floor. The ignition switch was removed and there was no key, but instead a computer flash drive (a.k.a. a jump drive or USB memory stick) with an Allen wrench duct-taped and zip-tied to it.

Williams first said the car belonged to his girlfriend, but a records check showed it was stolen out of South Carolina.

Williams then said his brother stole the vehicle and drove it up from South Carolina. He was with his brother at Dunkin' Donuts in Sturtevant when his brother saw another Kia and decided to steal it. Williams said his brother was driving that vehicle back to South Carolina. Sturtevant PD confirmed a vehicle was stolen from Dunkin' Donuts.

Williams was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.