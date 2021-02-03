Racine man arguing he was protecting his brother last August during fight-turned-shooting that left 1 dead

RACINE — A man who claims he shot and killed another man in order to protect his brother who was under attack will have a jury determine this week whether his actions rise to the level of a life sentence.
Edward Sanders, 31, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a category A felony, and two counts of reckless endangerment with use of a deadly weapon, a category F felony.
A third count of reckless endangerment was dismissed by the court for lack of evidence.
Case history
The facts of the case are not in dispute.
Sanders admitted to shooting the victim, Guillermo Martinez, then 23 years old, on Aug. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of Outbreak Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave.
Sanders claimed he was trying to protect his brother, who was under attack by Martinez and three friends. Further, Sanders claimed he was not trying to kill Martinez, as evidence by the fact he shot him in the arm.
The autopsy determined the bullet traveled through Martinez’s arm, entered his torso, and went through both lungs. He died at the scene.
A question of intent
In order to convict Sanders of first-degree intentional homicide, the Racine County District Attorney's Office will have to prove intent: That is, that Sanders intended to kill Martinez when he shot him.
Attorney Helmi Hamad, representing Sanders, described the scene during opening statements in court Tuesday.
The six young men did not know each other and only interacted for approximately 50 seconds, according to the surveillance video obtained from Outbreak Billiards.
Before the deadly confrontation began, Sanders was standing in the parking lot next to a vehicle where his brother, Deangelo Herron, was sitting in the backseat talking with two women, who were in the front seat.
Herron observed the group with Martinez reaching into Sanders’ vehicle.
Sanders and Herron moved to see what the four were doing when Herron was punched by another person, Alontay Webb, who faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct. Afterward, at least three members of the group — including Martinez — went after Herron.
Herron was twice knocked to the ground during the fight, Hamad noted.
Sanders, who has a concealed carry permit, moved to the side and pulled out his Luger semi-automatic handgun and loaded it. Hamad said Sanders called out that he had a gun, but the fight continued.
As Martinez stood over Herron, who was on the ground, with his arm raised to punch, Sanders shot him in the arm. The bullet moved through Martinez’s body. The wound was fatal.
The state has rested its case and the defense will present their case Wednesday afternoon.