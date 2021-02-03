Racine man arguing he was protecting his brother last August during fight-turned-shooting that left 1 dead

RACINE — A man who claims he shot and killed another man in order to protect his brother who was under attack will have a jury determine this week whether his actions rise to the level of a life sentence.

Edward Sanders, 31, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a category A felony, and two counts of reckless endangerment with use of a deadly weapon, a category F felony.

A third count of reckless endangerment was dismissed by the court for lack of evidence.

Case history

The facts of the case are not in dispute.

Sanders admitted to shooting the victim, Guillermo Martinez, then 23 years old, on Aug. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of Outbreak Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave.

Sanders claimed he was trying to protect his brother, who was under attack by Martinez and three friends. Further, Sanders claimed he was not trying to kill Martinez, as evidence by the fact he shot him in the arm.