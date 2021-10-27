 Skip to main content
Racine man and his friend killed after night out in Milwaukee; family seeks answers
Racine man and his friend killed after night out in Milwaukee; family seeks answers

UPDATE: The original version of this story misstated the location where Warren Wheeler was reported to have been shot. It has now been corrected.

Alston Johnson and Warren Wheeler

Alston Johnson, left, and Warren Wheeler were killed within hours of each other in Milwaukee Saturday.

MILWAUKEE — A Racine man and a friend of his were found shot and killed after a night out in Milwaukee Saturday.

Warren A. Wheeler, of Racine, and Alston "Allstar" Johnson, 39, a Milwaukeean who has an 18-year-old son, were found dead Saturday morning.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Wheeler was shot at around 1:15 a.m. at 105th Street and Lancaster Avenue, and Johnson was shot about 2½ hours later at 105th Street and Fiebrantz Avenue, a few blocks away. Both died soon after being shot, if not immediately.

Their deaths were part of a stretch when there were at least three homicides in eight hours in the city. A family member of Johnson's said that Wheeler was shot multiple times.

Johnson's family says they have no idea why they were in that part of the city and believe they may have been abducted after a night out — first at Potawatomi Casino and then at a strip club.

Johnson's family said during a press conference Tuesday that they were not told by police where the bodies were found: they found it out themselves.

"They killed my baby. I just want justice," Alston's mother said, choking back tears.

"When you kill a person, you don't only take that person, you take so much of their loved ones right along with them. This is not something we can go to sleep and wake up tomorrow," another relative of Johnson's said.

Now, the family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Johnson's killer.

"We not waiting on the police," Sunshine Johnson, Alston's cousin, said. To share information with Johnson's family, call 262-366-7123.

To submit information to the Milwaukee Police Department anonymously, call 414-933-4444 or go to bit.ly/2XVcIbu.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory in Mount Pleasant is handling Wheeler's funeral.

