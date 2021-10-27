Racine man and his friend killed after night out in Milwaukee; family seeks answers

UPDATE: The original version of this story misstated the location where Warren Wheeler was reported to have been shot. It has now been corrected.

MILWAUKEE — A Racine man and a friend of his were found shot and killed after a night out in Milwaukee Saturday.

Warren A. Wheeler, of Racine, and Alston "Allstar" Johnson, 39, a Milwaukeean who has an 18-year-old son, were found dead Saturday morning.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Wheeler was shot at around 1:15 a.m. at 105th Street and Lancaster Avenue, and Johnson was shot about 2½ hours later at 105th Street and Fiebrantz Avenue, a few blocks away. Both died soon after being shot, if not immediately.

Their deaths were part of a stretch when there were at least three homicides in eight hours in the city. A family member of Johnson's said that Wheeler was shot multiple times.

Johnson's family says they have no idea why they were in that part of the city and believe they may have been abducted after a night out — first at Potawatomi Casino and then at a strip club.

