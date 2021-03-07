Racine man already facing warrants for firearm allegations arrested for alleged child pornography possession

June already had active felony warrants for possession of a firearm by felon and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, according to the release, on top of another warrant from parole/probation.

"Every time an image of child pornography is viewed and shared that child is victimized again, and again, and again," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. "I am very proud of my Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for taking this dangerous pedophile off of our streets before he acted on his perverted fantasies. I pray the judicial system does their part and puts this scumbag behind bars, where he belongs."