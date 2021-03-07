 Skip to main content
Racine man already facing warrants for firearm allegations arrested for alleged child pornography possession

RACINE — A Racine man was arrested for the possession of child pornography Friday.

Matthew A. June

June

Matthew A. June, 39, was taken into custody by the Racine County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.

A search warrant from members of the office's Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit yielded numerous images of child pornography on June's computer, the RCSO reported.

June already had active felony warrants for possession of a firearm by felon and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, according to the release, on top of another warrant from parole/probation.

"Every time an image of child pornography is viewed and shared that child is victimized again, and again, and again," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. "I am very proud of my Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for taking this dangerous pedophile off of our streets before he acted on his perverted fantasies. I pray the judicial system does their part and puts this scumbag behind bars, where he belongs."

