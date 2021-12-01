Racine man allegedly was throwing beer cans out of his car window while driving, was charged with 4th OWI

CALEDONIA — A Racine man who was allegedly throwing beer cans out of his car while driving has been charged with his fourth OWI.

Gary J. Friso, 52, of the 2600 block of Sunrise Road, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to the area of Middle Road and Highway 32 for a reckless driver. It was advised that the driver was throwing beer cans out of the window.

The officer located the driver and identified him as Friso. He had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. Milwaukee’s Best beer cans were found under a coat behind the passenger seat. Friso submitted a preliminary breath sample that yielded a result of 0.16, double the typical legal limit. The officer checked and saw Friso had a 0.02 restriction from previous OWI offenses.

Friso was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

