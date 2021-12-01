Racine man allegedly was throwing beer cans out of his car window while driving, was charged with 4th OWI

CALEDONIA — A Racine man who was allegedly throwing beer cans out of his car while driving has been charged with his fourth OWI.
Gary J. Friso, 52, of the 2600 block of Sunrise Road, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th).
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to the area of Middle Road and Highway 32 for a reckless driver. It was advised that the driver was throwing beer cans out of the window.
The officer located the driver and identified him as Friso. He had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. Milwaukee’s Best beer cans were found under a coat behind the passenger seat. Friso submitted a preliminary breath sample that yielded a result of 0.16, double the typical legal limit. The officer checked and saw Friso had a 0.02 restriction from previous OWI offenses.
Friso was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 30
Today's mugshots: Nov. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joe N Grissett
Joe N Grissett, 3700 block of 11th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jacob J Parkhill
Jacob J Parkhill, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), contact after domestic abuse arrest.
Falandria K Williams
Falandria K Williams, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Gary J Friso
Gary J Friso, 2600 block of Sunrise Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).