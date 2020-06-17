Racine man allegedly was huffing aerosol in Menards parking lot
Crimes and Court

Racine man allegedly was huffing aerosol in Menards parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly was found huffing aerosol in the Menards parking lot on Saturday.

William Bassler, 44, of the 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, was charged with intentionally abusing a hazardous substance.

According to his criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer responded to Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road to a report of a man huffing an aerosol can in his car. The complainant said that the man would huff, pass out, wake up and repeat.

Upon arrival, the officer located Bassler in his car. His head was slumped, his breathing was labored and he was drooling. The officer found an aerosol can in the vehicle and a similar can outside of the vehicle.

The officer tried to wake Bassler and, after several minutes, Bassler woke up and appeared to be very confused. The officer noted the can in Bassler’s possession was cold and wet which indicated heavy recent use.

The officer was familiar with Bassler and had contact with him during similar incidents. Bassler is on probation for an identical incident.

As of Monday morning, Bassler remained in custody at the Racine County Jail, online court records show. He is scheduled to have an initial appearance on June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

