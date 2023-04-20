RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of being the getaway driver in connection to a break-in at Xpress Food Mart on Saturday.

Antonio L. Turner, 53, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and burglary of a building or dwelling, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint, at 1:13 a.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to Xpress Food Mart at 2418 Douglas Ave. after a report of burglary.

The glass front door of the business had been shattered by a piece of asphalt, and the cash register was open and partially off the counter.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a man break the front door and take cash from the register.

The manager said $500 was missing.

According to the complaint, a trail of coins led to the getaway vehicle, a gold Chevrolet Suburban.

An officer saw the SUV on High Street and tried to initiate a traffic stop near Rapids Drive and Mount Pleasant Street, but the vehicle drove off after initially stopping.

A pursuit, which lasted more than 10 miles and reached speeds of 55 mph, ended when the Caledonia Police Department was able to deflate the tires of the SUV using stop sticks.

According to the complaint, the driver of the Suburban was identified as Turner.

He was searched and officers reported finding $211.95.

During an interview, Turner reportedly admitted to driving the burglary suspect to the story and alleged said he received a third of what was taken, $200, as payment for helping.

The owner of Xpress Food Mart said that the front door of the business would cost $625 to fix and a new cash register would cost $500.

The store’s barcode scanner also was reportedly broken. It was estimated to cost $400 to replace.

Turner was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

