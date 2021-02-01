Racine man allegedly walked in and out of traffic, assaults a deputy in Dover

TOWN OF DOVER — A Racine man is accused of walking in and out of traffic before assaulting a deputy.
Prashawn A. Patel, 23, of the 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:35 p.m. on Friday, a Racine County Sheriff's deputy was sent to the area between southbound Highway 75 and Vandenboom Road in western Racine County for a welfare check as there were multiple calls about someone walking down the road who was stumbling in and out of traffic.
At 7:04 p.m., the deputy found the person walking northbound in the 2600 block of South Beaumont Avenue. They were identified as Patel and the deputy asked if he was OK. According to the deputy, Patel said he was fine and didn't need help. He said he was just going "straight."
The deputy tried to explain to Patel that due to the multiple calls and the possibility he could be a danger to himself or others, he needed to provide identification and stop what he was doing. Patel kept walking and said "get the (expletive) away from me."
The deputy tried to get control of Patel who then grabbed the deputy by his bulletproof vest and pulled him down to the ground, the deputy reported. Patel then tried to hit the deputy in his face before other deputies came to assist and restrain him. Patel was then sent to the Ascension All Saints Emergency Room in Racine but refused treatment beyond vital signs being checked.
Patel was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
