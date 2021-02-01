 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly walked in and out of traffic, assaulted a deputy in Dover
2 comments

Racine man allegedly walked in and out of traffic, assaulted a deputy in Dover

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF DOVER — A Racine man is accused of walking in and out of traffic before assaulting a deputy.

Prashawn A. Patel, 23, of the 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:35 p.m. on Friday, a Racine County Sheriff's deputy was sent to the area between southbound Highway 75 and Vandenboom Road in western Racine County for a welfare check as there were multiple calls about someone walking down the road who was stumbling in and out of traffic.

Prashawn Patel

Patel

At 7:04 p.m., the deputy found the person walking northbound in the 2600 block of South Beaumont Avenue. They were identified as Patel and the deputy asked if he was OK. According to the deputy, Patel said he was fine and didn't need help. He said he was just going "straight."

The deputy tried to explain to Patel that due to the multiple calls and the possibility he could be a danger to himself or others, he needed to provide identification and stop what he was doing. Patel kept walking and said "get the (expletive) away from me."

The deputy tried to get control of Patel who then grabbed the deputy by his bulletproof vest and pulled him down to the ground, the deputy reported. Patel then tried to hit the deputy in his face before other deputies came to assist and restrain him. Patel was then sent to the Ascension All Saints Emergency Room in Racine but refused treatment beyond vital signs being checked.

Patel was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

2 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News