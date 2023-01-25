Racine man allegedly tries to run over 2 people at a car wash

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of trying to run over two people at a car wash.

Korinthian E. Smith, 18, of the 2000 block of Gillen Street, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to the Tsunami Wash at 6315 Washington Ave. on Friday after a report of a disturbance.

After officers arrived, they spoke to two people who reportedly said they were cleaning a rental car with Smith.

They reportedly said they got into an argument and that Smith drove away in the car.

Shortly after, Smith allegedly returned, aimed the car at them and accelerated directly toward them.

One of of the two reportedly had to jump out of the way and the other hid behind a pole.

Smith was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

