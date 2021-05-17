Racine man allegedly tried to steal toddler clothes, said he would return and shoot up the store

STURTEVANT — A Racine man allegedly tried to steal toddler clothes, then said he would return and shoot up the store.

Richard J. Dangerfield, 45, of the 1000 block of Davis Place, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500 and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 21, an officer was sent to Dollar Tree, 3900 Erie St., for a theft report.

Upon arrival, the officer met with the manager who said that an hour earlier, a man entered the store and began packing various merchandise into two bags. An employee confronted the man, Dangerfield, and he made threats to return to the store and shoot it up. The value of the items stolen was about $100.

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, for shoplifting in progress.