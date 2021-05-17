 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly tried to steal toddler clothes, said he would return and shoot up the store
STURTEVANT — A Racine man allegedly tried to steal toddler clothes, then said he would return and shoot up the store.

Richard J. Dangerfield, 45, of the 1000 block of Davis Place, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500 and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 21, an officer was sent to Dollar Tree, 3900 Erie St., for a theft report.

Richard Dangerfield

Dangerfield

Upon arrival, the officer met with the manager who said that an hour earlier, a man entered the store and began packing various merchandise into two bags. An employee confronted the man, Dangerfield, and he made threats to return to the store and shoot it up. The value of the items stolen was about $100.

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, for shoplifting in progress.

Upon arrival, officers saw Dangerfield in the parking lot and took him into custody. A Loss Prevention Officer said that she was conducting surveillance when she saw Dangerfield taking infant and toddler clothes off the hangars and folding him in his cart. He then left the store without paying for the items. She followed him and told him he needed to come back inside. He handed her the bags and told her he would not be back again. The value of the items was $328.74.

Dangerfield was given $200 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

