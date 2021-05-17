Racine man allegedly tried to steal toddler clothes, said he would return and shoot up the store

STURTEVANT — A Racine man allegedly tried to steal toddler clothes, then said he would return and shoot up the store.
Richard J. Dangerfield, 45, of the 1000 block of Davis Place, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500 and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 21, an officer was sent to Dollar Tree, 3900 Erie St., for a theft report.
Upon arrival, the officer met with the manager who said that an hour earlier, a man entered the store and began packing various merchandise into two bags. An employee confronted the man, Dangerfield, and he made threats to return to the store and shoot it up. The value of the items stolen was about $100.
On Sunday, an officer was sent to the Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, for shoplifting in progress.
Upon arrival, officers saw Dangerfield in the parking lot and took him into custody. A Loss Prevention Officer said that she was conducting surveillance when she saw Dangerfield taking infant and toddler clothes off the hangars and folding him in his cart. He then left the store without paying for the items. She followed him and told him he needed to come back inside. He handed her the bags and told her he would not be back again. The value of the items was $328.74.
Dangerfield was given $200 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ricardo A Caruso Jr., 1900 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), hit and run (great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), second degree reckless injury (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a witness, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Roy Gene Davidson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marvin Glenn McKay, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jason A Visor, Madison, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Richard (aka Antonio Fisher) J Dangerfield, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Quincy Hunter Jr., 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Miguel A Martinez, 1200 block of Terrace Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Taylor J Millard, 1400 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard Q Morens, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Caren Pierson, 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dejarvis T Reasor, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Grace M Schumacher, 6500 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.