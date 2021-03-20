Racine man allegedly tried to steal $518 worth of shingles from Mount Pleasant Menards

Upon arrival, the officer met with employees who directed him to a van in the lumber yard of the store and said the suspect was Gerhartz. The officer then spoke to the general manager who said that Gerhartz had stolen property in the past. He saw Gerhartz on the cameras in the shingle area loading multiple items into his van. He was then stopped by security. A search of the can showed 23 bundles of shingles under blue tarps worth $518.17.