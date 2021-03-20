Racine man allegedly tried to steal $518 worth of shingles from Mount Pleasant Menards

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine man allegedly stole $518.17 worth of shingles from Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.
Vincent J. Gerhartz, 33, of the 800 block of Kentwood Drive, Racine, was charged with a felony count of retail theft between $500-$5,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was sent to Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road for a retail theft as a man was taking items from the lumberyard.
Upon arrival, the officer met with employees who directed him to a van in the lumber yard of the store and said the suspect was Gerhartz. The officer then spoke to the general manager who said that Gerhartz had stolen property in the past. He saw Gerhartz on the cameras in the shingle area loading multiple items into his van. He was then stopped by security. A search of the can showed 23 bundles of shingles under blue tarps worth $518.17.
Gerhartz was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
