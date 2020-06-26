Racine man allegedly tried to flee police with marijuana, then damaged a fence

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly damaged a fence in his attempt to flee the police with marijuana in his possession.
Isaiah McGlorn, 21, of the 900 block of Park Avenue, was charged with possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and three counts of felony bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Buchanan Street. After the car stopped, the passenger side door opened and a man exited and ran west through neighborhood yards with a black plastic bag in hand.
The fleeing person, later identified as McGlorn, was located in the driveway of a house on the 1200 block of Superior Street. Officers proceeded to pursue him on foot as he ran through backyards and jumped a fence before finally taking him into custody. During the pursuit, he damaged a fence on the 1300 block of Lasalle Street when trying to climb over it.
After he was taken into custody, the black bag was found at the scene; it reportedly contained four separate bags of marijuana, weighing 104.8 grams in total.
As of Friday morning, McGlorn remained in custody on a $1,000 cash bond at the Racine County Jail, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T Albritton
Dalon T Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffery S Brzezinski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffery S Brzezinski, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kyle E Gustin
Kyle E Gustin, 34900 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of improvised explosives, exposing genitals, intimate parts or pubic area, child enticement, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, incest, causing child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, exposing intimate parts, exposing genitals, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, felony intimidation of a victim.
Joshua A Heintz
Joshua A Heintz, 2400 block of Jean Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer.
Hunter J Hernandez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Hunter J Hernandez, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Timothy P Hupp
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy P Hupp, 2600 block of Cozy Acres Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Sunshine K Ketchum
Sunshine K Ketchum, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Erica M Kuhagen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Erica M Kuhagen, 2100 block of Fairview Terrace, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (with a minor child in vehicle), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in vehicle).
Tameeka L Lee
Tameeka L Lee, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Isaiah J McGlorn
Isaiah J McGlorn, 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Aaron M Rodefer
Aaron M Rodefer, 300 block of South Elmwood Avenue, Burlington, manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Damein Russell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damein Russell, Justice, Illinois, possession of THC.
Lyle C Schmaus
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lyle C Schmaus, 3200 block of Market Lane, Kenosha, stalking (domestic abuse, threat), telephone harassment (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Tyler J Stafford
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tyler J Stafford, Franksville, Wisconsin, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Fabiola Marilu Tapia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Fabiola Marilu Tapia, 1200 block of 12th Street, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), obstructing an officer.
Tavaries H Tyler
Tavaries H Tyler, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Kevin D Whitaker-Bradford
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kevin D Whitaker-Bradford, 2000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Sturtevant, battery by prisoners.
Gregory Bernard Cotton
Gregory (aka Jezzy Mac) Bernard Cotton, 1100 block of David Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery.
Sabas Mata
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sabas Mata, 1000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kristyn M Santana
Kristyn M Santana, 7900 block of West Lakeshore Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Gregory Lee Staed
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gregory Lee Staed, 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
