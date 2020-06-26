Racine man allegedly tried to flee police with marijuana, then damaged a fence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly damaged a fence in his attempt to flee the police with marijuana in his possession.

Isaiah McGlorn, 21, of the 900 block of Park Avenue, was charged with possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and three counts of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Buchanan Street. After the car stopped, the passenger side door opened and a man exited and ran west through neighborhood yards with a black plastic bag in hand.

The fleeing person, later identified as McGlorn, was located in the driveway of a house on the 1200 block of Superior Street. Officers proceeded to pursue him on foot as he ran through backyards and jumped a fence before finally taking him into custody. During the pursuit, he damaged a fence on the 1300 block of Lasalle Street when trying to climb over it.

After he was taken into custody, the black bag was found at the scene; it reportedly contained four separate bags of marijuana, weighing 104.8 grams in total.