RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of trying to break into the Regency Mall early Tuesday morning.

Reginald J. Sparkman, 36, of the 200 block of Hubbard Street, was charged with felony counts of attempted armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to Regency Mall at 5538 Durand Ave. in response to an alarm activating.

An officer reported seeing a man wearing black clothing by one of the walls, and a Ford Focus parked in the area with no lights on and no license plates.

According to the complaint, when the man saw the officer, he tried to get into the car but was unable to before it drove off. The man then ran away.

The officer reportedly found the man under a pine tree in the backyard of a home in the 5700 block of Winthrop Avenue.

The man was identified as Sparkman and a gun reportedly was found beside him.

The complaint said Sparkman told the officer he did not feel good, and he began to throw up profusely.

An officer returned to the mall and spoke to the property manager, who reportedly said there were fresh pry marks on the western doors and the steel pin was unlocked. The manager also said he believed someone had gotten inside, but no other inside motion alarms had been activated.

Sparkman was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

