Racine man allegedly tried to break into garage, fell asleep in chair in backyard

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly tried to break into a garage and then fell asleep in a chair in their backyard. He reportedly claimed to have been trying to escape people who were chasing him.

Guywuan G. Tenort, 30, of the 3200 block of 17th Street, was charged with a felony count of attempt burglary of a building or dwelling.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:03 a.m. on May 22, an officer was sent to the 2400 block of Webster Street for an attempted burglary.

When he arrived, he spoke to the owner of the home who said he saw a person, later identified as Tenort, trying to break into his garage. The homeowner said the man then went into his backyard and appeared to be sleeping.

The officer then walked to the yard and saw Tenort in a chair. Tenort told the officer he was running from some people and was trying to hide from them.

Camera footage showed Tenort trying to open the side garage door as well as two cars in the driveway.

Tenort was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

