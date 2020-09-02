Racine man allegedly tried allegedly tried to fight with a pipe, also reportedly yelled racial slurs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened people with a pipe and yelled racial slurs during a confrontation Saturday.

Leonard A. Harlan, 50, of the 700 block of 10th Street, is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, Racine police were dispatched to the 900 block of Center Street for a report of a fight. Dispatch advised officers that one of the parties involved was armed with a pipe.

Upon arrival, officers observed a white male, later identified as Harlan, agitated and yelling profanities. Officers also spoke to another male at the residence, who stated Harlan had yelled a racial slur at him.

As officers approached Harlan, he continued to yell profanities and was standing in a stance as though he was getting ready to fight. Officers repeatedly told him to sit down and he allegedly refused, responding with expletives.

Officers spoke with the victim, who stated Harlan was an unwanted party who had previously been told not to come onto the property. When he got home, he saw Harlan and told him to leave. Harlan reportedly refused and proceeded to throw items around and cause a disturbance.