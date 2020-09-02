Racine man allegedly tried allegedly tried to fight with a pipe, also reportedly yelled racial slurs

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened people with a pipe and yelled racial slurs during a confrontation Saturday.
Leonard A. Harlan, 50, of the 700 block of 10th Street, is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, Racine police were dispatched to the 900 block of Center Street for a report of a fight. Dispatch advised officers that one of the parties involved was armed with a pipe.
Upon arrival, officers observed a white male, later identified as Harlan, agitated and yelling profanities. Officers also spoke to another male at the residence, who stated Harlan had yelled a racial slur at him.
As officers approached Harlan, he continued to yell profanities and was standing in a stance as though he was getting ready to fight. Officers repeatedly told him to sit down and he allegedly refused, responding with expletives.
Officers spoke with the victim, who stated Harlan was an unwanted party who had previously been told not to come onto the property. When he got home, he saw Harlan and told him to leave. Harlan reportedly refused and proceeded to throw items around and cause a disturbance.
Officers spoke with another victim, who stated Harlan armed himself with a pipe and began swinging it aggressively in “karate” type moves and yelling in an attempt to provoke fighting.
Harlan was given a $200 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A status conference in his case is set for Dec. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bryan J Bartes
Bryan J Bartes, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, alcohol concentration enhancer).
John H Fell
John H Fell, 200 block of Schemmer Street, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry E Goodwin
Larry E Goodwin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Aubrey J Knight
Aubrey (aka Justin Aubrey) J Knight, 8800 block of Corliss Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Emily M Moore
Emily M Moore, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
David J Ortiz
David J Ortiz, Waukegan, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Craig J Taylor
Craig (aka Grey Williams) J Taylor, 1000 block of Racine Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Wesley Bryan Yoakum
Wesley (aka Victor Jones) Bryan Yoakum, 2000 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryant E Albritton
Bryant (aka Brick) E Albritton, 2000 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Erik R Claypool
Erik R Claypool, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nasar A Gregory
Nasar A Gregory, Black River Fall, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of Tenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Marshall F Kolbeck
Marshall F Kolbeck, 2800 block of Crossridge, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Trayveion K Lester
Trayveion K Lester, 3400 block of Green Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Anthony Ray Stehofsky
Anthony Ray Stehofsky, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, attempt entry into a locked coin box, attempt misdemeanor theft.
