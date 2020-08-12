You have permission to edit this article.
Racine man allegedly trespassed at vacant YMCA, threatened officer's family
Racine man allegedly trespassed at vacant YMCA, threatened officer's family

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly trespassed at the vacant YMCA building at 725 Lake Ave. and threatened a police officer's family member. 

David A. Ferrell, 36, of the 1200 block of Lasalle Street, was charged with a felony count of threat to a family member of a law enforcement officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers responded to the YMCA building due to a report of an open door. Officers cleared the building, but located several people outside of the building near a "no trespassing" sign. It appeared as if the people had been sleeping on the stoop where there were several sleeping bags. 

David Ferrell

Ferrell

Officers identified one of the individuals as Ferrell and arrested him for trespassing. Ferrell cursed at the officers and threatened to sue them. While in the intake room at the Racine County Jail, Ferrell looked directly at one of the officers and said something to the effect of "I know who your family is." He then said the officer's father's first name. The officer believed the suspect to be making a direct threat toward the officer's family.

A preliminary hearing for Ferrell is set for Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.

