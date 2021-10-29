Racine man allegedly took woman's car then led police on nearly 7.7-mile chase

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly took a woman’s car, then led police on a 7.7-mile chase while reaching speeds close to 90 mph.
Trurun Leemario Clary, 36, of the 2300 block of Prospect Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.
According to a criminal complaint:
At midnight on March 28, an officer noticed a white SUV, later determined to be driven by Clary, accelerate onto the roadway and slowly roll through two stop signs.
The officer activated his lights and attempted to conduct a stop, but the car continued north on North Memorial Drive, not stopping for stop signs. The officer pursued the car for around 7.7 miles and reached speeds around 90 mph with the car still gaining distance on him before terminating the pursuit.
The officer then went to the residence of the registered owner of the car and spoke to a woman who said she was not aware who was driving her car. She said she had been sleeping the last 12 hours and was woken up by her daughter who said her car was in a high-speed chase.
The officer watched surveillance footage and saw that it was Clary entering the car. The next day, the officer spoke to the woman who reported her car stolen. She said that the car was parked in front of her home with the keys inside it. She said she returned home from out of town at about 7 p.m. and went to bed. She was then contacted by her daughter who said the car was involved in a high-speed chase.
The complaint did not state how Clary was arrested.
Clary was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
