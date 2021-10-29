 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly took woman's car then led police on nearly 7.7-mile chase
0 Comments
CRIMINAL CHARGES

Racine man allegedly took woman's car then led police on nearly 7.7-mile chase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly took a woman’s car, then led police on a 7.7-mile chase while reaching speeds close to 90 mph.

The solution to climate change is not setting net-zero carbon emissions targets as dozens of nations have done, India's federal environment minister said.Instead, rich countries need to acknowledge their historic responsibility" for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, said Minister Bhupender Yadav.India the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the U.S. is committed to being part of the solution at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Yadav said.SEE MORE: U.S., U.N. Officials Urge Action Ahead Of Climate SummitIndia is among the few countries on course to reach its targets for curbing the release of planet-warming gases. But a U.N.-backed report published Tuesday said the country had significant room for more ambitious goals, which it has yet to provide to the U.N. climate agency.Asked about newer targets, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Indias top environmental official, said all options were still on the table.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending a Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome, then the summit at Glasgow, known as COP26.Yadav stressed that India had reached its climate targets without the promised financing from rich nations. The cost of meeting the targets is estimated to be $2.5 trillion, a 2019 finance ministry document said.Although India is now a top emitter of greenhouse gases, it has historically contributed only 4% of total emissions since the 1850s.Gupta said net zero in itself isn't a solution, since cumulative emissions were the cause of the climate problem. He said countries need to focus on how much carbon is put in the atmosphere while getting to that goal.Developing nations need space to grow and assistance and without it, they are faced with a choice of compromising on development or relying on dirty fuels, he said.But India is the world's second-largest user of coal and has vast reserves of it, and that dependence is likely to continue.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Trurun Clary

Clary

Trurun Leemario Clary, 36, of the 2300 block of Prospect Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.

According to a criminal complaint:

At midnight on March 28, an officer noticed a white SUV, later determined to be driven by Clary, accelerate onto the roadway and slowly roll through two stop signs.

The officer activated his lights and attempted to conduct a stop, but the car continued north on North Memorial Drive, not stopping for stop signs. The officer pursued the car for around 7.7 miles and reached speeds around 90 mph with the car still gaining distance on him before terminating the pursuit.

The officer then went to the residence of the registered owner of the car and spoke to a woman who said she was not aware who was driving her car. She said she had been sleeping the last 12 hours and was woken up by her daughter who said her car was in a high-speed chase.

The officer watched surveillance footage and saw that it was Clary entering the car. The next day, the officer spoke to the woman who reported her car stolen. She said that the car was parked in front of her home with the keys inside it. She said she returned home from out of town at about 7 p.m. and went to bed. She was then contacted by her daughter who said the car was involved in a high-speed chase.

The complaint did not state how Clary was arrested.

Clary was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News