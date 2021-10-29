Racine man allegedly took woman's car then led police on nearly 7.7-mile chase

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly took a woman’s car, then led police on a 7.7-mile chase while reaching speeds close to 90 mph.

Trurun Leemario Clary, 36, of the 2300 block of Prospect Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent.

According to a criminal complaint:

At midnight on March 28, an officer noticed a white SUV, later determined to be driven by Clary, accelerate onto the roadway and slowly roll through two stop signs.

The officer activated his lights and attempted to conduct a stop, but the car continued north on North Memorial Drive, not stopping for stop signs. The officer pursued the car for around 7.7 miles and reached speeds around 90 mph with the car still gaining distance on him before terminating the pursuit.

The officer then went to the residence of the registered owner of the car and spoke to a woman who said she was not aware who was driving her car. She said she had been sleeping the last 12 hours and was woken up by her daughter who said her car was in a high-speed chase.