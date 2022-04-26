Racine man allegedly told officer he wanted two things after being arrested: to go to jail, and cocaine

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly told an officer he wanted to go to jail and also that he wanted cocaine upon being arrested for his third OWI.

Roberto M. Ibarra, 27, of the 1300 block of Blake Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:14 a.m. on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Escape with a suspended driver's license on the 2500 block of Durand Avenue.

An officer approached the vehicle and saw the driver, identified as Ibarra, had his hands outside of the vehicle. He had bloodshot eyes and spoke in a very erratic, rapid and almost incoherent way. He told the officer he wanted to go to jail and also that he wanted cocaine.

A sergeant arrived on scene and instructed Ibarra to exit the vehicle.

Ibarra then rolled up his driver's side window and ignored the instruction. Several more orders were given before he finally complied. He made an utterance to law enforcement officers that there were no drugs in the vehicle because he had just taken them a few hours ago.

After failing the sobriety tests, Ibarra was taken into custody and arrested for his third OWI. While at the hospital waiting for a blood draw, Ibarra began thrashing and slammed his body on an officer's arm, causing the officer's arm to get jammed.

Ibarra was yelling and claimed that officers were trying to plant drugs on him.

Ibarra was given a $3,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is on June 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

