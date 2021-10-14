Racine man allegedly threw a brick at a man's head, had a crack pipe on him

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threw a brick at a man’s head and had a crack pipe on him.
Remon B. Tyson, 29, of the 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of 16th Street and Kearney Avenue for a report of a man assaulting someone.
The man told officers that he was assaulted by Tyson after they got into an argument. Tyson allegedly threw a brick at the man’s head and caused two lacerations above the left eye. He needed 13 stitches.
After Tyson was detained, a crack pipe was reportedly found in his pocket.
Tyson was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
