Racine man allegedly threatens occupants of car, throws bricks at them
Racine police calls

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened occupants of a car and threw bricks at them in an incident late Monday afternoon on College Avenue. 

Fred C. Gossett, 57, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 5:28 p.m. on Monday, Racine police were dispatched to a residence on College Avenue for a report of civil trouble. Dispatch advised that the complainant reported that a man was throwing bricks at cars and fighting. 

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, Gossett, who was immediately uncooperative with police and had to be handcuffed for safety. Police reported that Gossett was, in their estimation, clearly intoxicated and very agitated.

Once the officers had Gossett under control, they spoke to the victim, who confirmed Gossett was the one who threw bricks and other items. The victim explained that she drove a friend to the residence to pick up shoes that were left there the previous evening. She stated that when they arrived, Gossett approached their vehicle while holding a shovel over his head. He reportedly yelled that he would beak the vehicle's windshield, while having the shovel over his head near the car.

He then circled the car with the shovel before he returned to the yard when the victim stated that she would call the police. Gossett then reportedly picked up a planter with a plant in it and threw it at the car. He picked up a brick and threatened her again by stating "I'm going to bust your window." The victim showed police footage of the incident recorded on her cellphone. 

An initial appearance for Gossett is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

