Racine man allegedly threatens occupants of car, throws bricks at them

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened occupants of a car and threw bricks at them in an incident late Monday afternoon on College Avenue.

Fred C. Gossett, 57, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 5:28 p.m. on Monday, Racine police were dispatched to a residence on College Avenue for a report of civil trouble. Dispatch advised that the complainant reported that a man was throwing bricks at cars and fighting.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, Gossett, who was immediately uncooperative with police and had to be handcuffed for safety. Police reported that Gossett was, in their estimation, clearly intoxicated and very agitated.