Racine man allegedly threatens occupants of car, throws bricks at them

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened occupants of a car and threw bricks at them in an incident late Monday afternoon on College Avenue.
Fred C. Gossett, 57, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident.
According to a criminal complaint:
At approximately 5:28 p.m. on Monday, Racine police were dispatched to a residence on College Avenue for a report of civil trouble. Dispatch advised that the complainant reported that a man was throwing bricks at cars and fighting.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, Gossett, who was immediately uncooperative with police and had to be handcuffed for safety. Police reported that Gossett was, in their estimation, clearly intoxicated and very agitated.
Once the officers had Gossett under control, they spoke to the victim, who confirmed Gossett was the one who threw bricks and other items. The victim explained that she drove a friend to the residence to pick up shoes that were left there the previous evening. She stated that when they arrived, Gossett approached their vehicle while holding a shovel over his head. He reportedly yelled that he would beak the vehicle's windshield, while having the shovel over his head near the car.
He then circled the car with the shovel before he returned to the yard when the victim stated that she would call the police. Gossett then reportedly picked up a planter with a plant in it and threw it at the car. He picked up a brick and threatened her again by stating "I'm going to bust your window." The victim showed police footage of the incident recorded on her cellphone.
An initial appearance for Gossett is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven A Brown Jr.
Steven A Brown Jr., 3400 block of 17th Street, Racine, sex offender (fail/provide information), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Ricardo L Coates
Ricardo L Coates, 1400 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jerry L Robbins
Jerry (aka Christopher Herdon) L Robbins, 2400 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kenneth R Sobbe
Kenneth R Sobbe, 400 block of Park Avenue, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Hannibal M Chambers
Hannibal M Chambers, 1300 block of Nields Court, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
KiaTreveon E J Ford
KiaTreveon E J Ford, 4500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Fred C Gossett
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Fred C Gossett, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Donte J Phillips
Donte J Phillips, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
