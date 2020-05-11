You are the owner of this article.
Racine man allegedly threatened woman, reportedly saying he would return with a gun
RACINE

Racine man allegedly threatened woman, reportedly saying he would return with a gun

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a woman by saying he would return to her residence with a gun if he saw her with another man.

Dalon T. Albritton, 42, of the 3000 block of 17th Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. 

According to a criminal complaint: 

Dalon Albritton

Albritton

On Thursday, Racine Police officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 2800 block of Crossridge Drive on the city's far northwest side. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who said that she was threatened by Albritton, the father of her child. 

The victim said Albritton came to her apartment and they got into an argument. She told him to leave and he responded by saying he would come back with a gun if he found her with another man. In about 45 minutes, Albritton came back and pounded on the apartment door. The victim said she heard a loud noise that she thought was a gunshot. Officers found Albritton at the apartment complex but did not find a gun on him or in his vehicle. 

As of Monday afternoon, Albritton remained in custody at the County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond, online court records show. Albritton has a status conference scheduled for June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

