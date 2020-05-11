Racine man allegedly threatened woman, reportedly saying he would return with a gun

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a woman by saying he would return to her residence with a gun if he saw her with another man.
Dalon T. Albritton, 42, of the 3000 block of 17th Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, Racine Police officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 2800 block of Crossridge Drive on the city's far northwest side. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who said that she was threatened by Albritton, the father of her child.
The victim said Albritton came to her apartment and they got into an argument. She told him to leave and he responded by saying he would come back with a gun if he found her with another man. In about 45 minutes, Albritton came back and pounded on the apartment door. The victim said she heard a loud noise that she thought was a gunshot. Officers found Albritton at the apartment complex but did not find a gun on him or in his vehicle.
As of Monday afternoon, Albritton remained in custody at the County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond, online court records show. Albritton has a status conference scheduled for June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T Albritton
Dalon T Albritton, 3000 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph R Bowers
Joseph R Bowers, 31300 block of Bushnell Road, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Samantha A Duggan
Samantha A Duggan, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Alexis D Howard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis D Howard, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alonzo W Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alonzo W Jackson, Wadsworth, Illinois, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than equal to $500).
Vaughn A Mikulance
Vaughn A Mikulance, 6000 block of Johnson Road, Burlington, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Stephanie T Steffen
Stephanie T Steffen, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alfonzo Thomas Jr.
Alfonzo Thomas Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Michael L Torrey
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamie B Travis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie B Travis, Markham, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alison A Wasser
Alison A Wasser, 1100 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery to a nurse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Laquanda D Westbrook
Laquanda D Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Tamia L Westbrook
Tamia L Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, use of orleoresin device during the commission of a crime (causing bodily harm).
Falandria K Williams
Falandria K Williams, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
