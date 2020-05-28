You are the owner of this article.
Racine man allegedly threatened to blow up house during domestic altercation
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened to blow up his relative's house after being asked to leave. 

Kevin Francois, 35, of the 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and a count of possession of THC in connection to the incident last week.

According to a criminal complaint: 

On May 20, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Quincy Avenue in response to a report of family trouble.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Francois' father, who said Francois was out of control and threatening to blow up the house.

He said that Francois left the house after being ask to leave due to drug-addiction issues. Francois threatened to come back and blow up the garage for being kicked out. 

About 30 minutes later, the officer came back due to Francois returning and yelling, screaming and again threatening to blow up the house. Francois told the family "they did not know who they were messing with." The family had barricaded themselves in their rooms for safety until Francois fled the residence. 

Later that night, the officer was called back one more time to the house and was advised Francois was back. Upon arrival, Francois was taken into custody without incident. A search of Francois revealed a plastic bag containing THC that weighed 2.7 grams. 

As of Thursday, Francois remained in custody under a $750 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference through Zoom video or teleconference is set for June 3. 

