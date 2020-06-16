Racine man allegedly threatened someone with a knife over Kringle

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly threatened a hotel guest with a knife over Kringle at America's Best Value Inn & Suites on 5419 Durand Avenue.
Trevor Rogers, 47, of the 5100 block of Emstan Hills Road, was charged with disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer responded to America's Best Value Inn & Suites regarding a civil trouble complaint. Dispatch advised that a guest at the hotel was threatening another guest with a knife.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that the hallway with Kringle was for HALO staff and members. Rogers stopped him and asked if the hotel had any coffee or cereal. He advised them that they did not and that the Kringle was for HALO and then Rogers became irate, calling him expletives.
The victim reported that Rogers then reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife and stated, "I will cut you."
Police later located a small black Harley Davidson folding knife in a backpack in Roger's room.
The officer spoke to a witness who said after the altercation, Rogers came to the front desk and continued to be irate and yelling about the victim. They said that Rogers is no longer allowed back at America's Best Inn & Suites.
As of Monday morning, Rogers remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $200 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
James P Atkinson
James P Atkinson, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Thomas C Burton Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas C Burton Jr., 1500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Eric Dalton Gamblin
Eric Dalton Gamblin, Valparaiso, Indiana, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrin L Mack
Darrin L Mack, 1400 block of 12th Street, Racine, felony retail theft (movable property, between $2,500-$5,000), entry into a locked vehicle.
Shannon L Turner
Shannon L Turner, 1700 block of 12th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Dashari Watson
Dashari Watson, 1400 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
William R Bassler
William (aka Creeper) R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, intentionally abuse a hazardous substance.
Daniel E Blair
Daniel E Blair, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ryian D Busby
Ryian D Busby, 500 block of Park View Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jermaine S Clemon
Jermaine S Clemon, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenric A McGee
Kenric (aka Pooh) A McGee, 1700 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Felipe Navarro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Felipe Navarro, 1000 block of Harbridge Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Derreece C Perkins
Derreece (aka Baby) C Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Clarence A Price
Clarence A Price, 3600 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Eric L Reed
Eric L Reed, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Liza R Reed
Liza R Reed, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lazarick L Riley
Lazarick L Riley, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Peter C Robinson
Peter C Robinson, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Trevor L Rogers
Trevor L Rogers, 5100 block of Emstan Hills Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Zyairra L Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Zyairra L Williams, 1200 block of Chatham Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Daniel Witczak
Daniel (aka Frank) Witczak, 300 block of Joan Street, Burlington, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
