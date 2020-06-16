Racine man allegedly threatened someone with a knife over Kringle
Racine man allegedly threatened someone with a knife over Kringle

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly threatened a hotel guest with a knife over Kringle at America's Best Value Inn & Suites on 5419 Durand Avenue.

Trevor Rogers, 47, of the 5100 block of Emstan Hills Road, was charged with disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint: 

Trevor Rogers

Rogers

On Sunday, an officer responded to America's Best Value Inn & Suites regarding a civil trouble complaint. Dispatch advised that a guest at the hotel was threatening another guest with a knife. 

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that the hallway with Kringle was for HALO staff and members. Rogers stopped him and asked if the hotel had any coffee or cereal. He advised them that they did not and that the Kringle was for HALO and then Rogers became irate, calling him expletives.

The victim reported that Rogers then reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife and stated, "I will cut you."

Police later located a small black Harley Davidson folding knife in a backpack in Roger's room.

The officer spoke to a witness who said after the altercation, Rogers came to the front desk and continued to be irate and yelling about the victim. They said that Rogers is no longer allowed back at America's Best Inn & Suites.

As of Monday morning, Rogers remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $200 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

