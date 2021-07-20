 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly threatened people while telling them he was a police officer
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened people by telling them he was a police officer.

Jeremy S. Smith, 32, of the 2800 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of impersonating a peace officer, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:08 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to BP Gas Station, 2100 Douglas Ave., for a suspicious person. The suspect was intoxicated in the store, flashed a badge and claimed to be a police officer.

Jeremy Smith

Smith

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to an employee who said that the suspect, identified as Smith, was telling women he was a cop and flashed a silver-colored badge. Officers made contact with Smith in the parking lot of the adjacent Xpress Food Mart; he reportedly was holding a small item in his hand and yelling at customers in the store.

As an officer approached Smith, a witness approached the officer and said "He's impersonating a police officer!" She said he was flashing his "badge" at her and was yelling "I'm a cop don't even (expletive) go there with me!" The officer located the badge which said "Security Officer" on it. Smith had two opened containers of vodka on him. Smith was then transported to the hospital for medical clearance.

Smith was given a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Sept. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

