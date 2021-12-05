Racine man allegedly struck a woman with a purse, caused her to need six staples to close the gash on her head

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly struck a woman in the head with a purse, causing a gash that later needed six staples to close.
Prakash B. Patel, 23, of the 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony counts of substantial battery and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was sent to a house in the 1700 block of Linden Avenue for an unwanted party.
The officer arrived and saw Patel knocking on the door saying "I live here."
The officer spoke to a man who said Patel was his great nephew who used to live there but was kicked out a couple of days ago.
Patel then pushed his way into the house and a woman stepped in front of him saying "He is not allowed in my house." Patel then took a purse with a perfume bottle in it, swung it over his head and hit the woman in the right side of her head. This caused a two-inch laceration to her head that ended up requiring six staples to close.
It was later learned that Patel was supposed to have a GPS ankle bracelet on, having been ordered to wear one in November by the Racine County Circuit Court, but he recently cut it off.
Patel was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A competency hearing is set for Jan. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
