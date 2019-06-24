RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly fleeing a traffic stop and punching a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday.
Steven A. Bunch, 38, who lives in the 1200 block of Racine Street, is charged with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer causing substantial injury to an officer and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing or resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 23, deputies made contact with Bunch after a traffic stop in the vicinity of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and High Street. Bunch had been operating the vehicle without a seatbelt while having a revoked driving status, and also had a warrant for his arrest from the Town of Burlington.
When deputies made contact with Bunch, they indicated that he would get a citation for driving while suspended. The complaint states that the deputies indicated that Bunch’s passenger, who had a valid license, would be allowed to drive the vehicle and asked Bunch to exit the vehicle. But when Bunch exited the vehicle, he reportedly fled from the uniformed deputies.
Deputies pursued and were able to catch up with Bunch and take him to the ground. Bunch was able to get out from underneath the deputies and fled again, this time eastbound before the deputies gained control of him against a fence. According to the report, Bunch punched the deputy on site twice with a closed fist to the jaw and grabbed for her duty belt. Eventually City of Racine officers arrived on scene and were able to take Bunch into custody.
The deputy sustained pain to the face and throat while another officer sought medical attention for a possible sprained right hand.
Bunch also is facing charges from April for three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) with intent to deliver or distribute a controlled substance on or near a park and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
As of Monday afternoon, Bunch remained in custody on a $3,000 cash bond, online record show. A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on July 3 at the Law Enforcement Center.
