RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of striking a child in the face with a table during a domestic incident.

Romaine M. Miller, 27, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, was charged with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Tuesday for a welfare check after being advised that a child under the age of 5 had been injured.

The officer spoke to the child’s mother and Miller.

Miller reportedly said that the child was injured after running into the table while he and the mother were moving it.

Later that same day, though, the officer spoke to the woman who reportedly said that she lied about the incident.

According to the complaint, the mother said she and Miller got into an argument over the key to the apartment and during the argument she got a cut on her pinky finger and the top of her hand. The mother said that Miller then allegedly pushed her up against the wall, put a hand around her neck, slapped her across the face and bit her on the neck.

The mother reportedly said she left the residence and returned, and that she and Miller began arguing again as they were moving furniture.

While moving a table, Miller stumbled when the mother let go of it, the complaint said, and he then pushed the table at the mother and her child.

The table reportedly struck the child in the face and then Miller pushed the mother to the ground.

According to the complaint, the mother said she saw her son on the floor with blood on his face and called 911.

The child reportedly received three stitches to the bridge of his nose.

Miller was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

