Racine man allegedly strangled woman after he broke her phone and she tried to break his Xbox

RACINE — A Racine man assaulted and strangled a woman, hospitalizing her, Tuesday night.

Gregory I. Johnson-Russell, 28, of the 1700 block of Packard Avenue, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:42 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 1700 block of Packard Avenue for an assault.

A woman caller said that Johnson-Russell assaulted her, and she was later transported to the hospital where she needed two staples to close a wound to the back of her head.

Johnson-Russell admitted to breaking the woman's phone, but said he did not hit her and that she possibly hit her head on the wall or bed posts. He said she was trying to break his Xbox so he grabbed her to move her and deescalate the situation.

The woman said the two of them got into an argument and he broke her phone so she went to break his Xbox in return. He then punched her in the head, pulled her onto the bed and put her in a choke hold.

Johnson-Russell was given a $2,500 signature bond and a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.