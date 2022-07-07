 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Racine man allegedly strangled and punched woman who refused to kiss him

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly strangled and assaulted a woman after she refused to kiss him.

Anthony Cannon

Cannon

Anthony L. Cannon, 42, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of strangulation and suffocation, and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 14, an officer reported being sent to the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue for an assault.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a woman who said Cannon came over to her residence and assaulted her. While standing at her door, Cannon allegedly asked for her to give him a kiss. When she refused, he became upset and hit her across the face. He then began choking her and punched her in the back of her head.

A relative of the woman then called police, and Cannon fled the area.

Cannon was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News