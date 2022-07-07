Racine man allegedly strangled and punched woman who refused to kiss him

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly strangled and assaulted a woman after she refused to kiss him.
Anthony L. Cannon, 42, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of strangulation and suffocation, and a misdemeanor count of battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 14, an officer reported being sent to the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue for an assault.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a woman who said Cannon came over to her residence and assaulted her. While standing at her door, Cannon allegedly asked for her to give him a kiss. When she refused, he became upset and hit her across the face. He then began choking her and punched her in the back of her head.
A relative of the woman then called police, and Cannon fled the area.
Cannon was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
