 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly stole two cash registers from an Open Pantry
1 comment
top story

Racine man allegedly stole two cash registers from an Open Pantry

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole two cash registers from Open Pantry, 3441 Spring St.

Dustin L. Brannon, 39, of the 2500 block of Orchard Street, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to Open Pantry on Spring Street to respond to an alarm at the store.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival, officers found a 10-pound metal plate had been thrown through the front door. The store manager said that two cash registers, both containing $100, were missing from the store.

Dustin Brannon

Brannon

The police had developed a possible suspect in Brannon, and an officer went to his residence to look for him and his car. The officer reportedly saw his car at the intersection of Olive and Orchard streets. The driver of the car then took off at a high rate of speed; the officer later found the car was back at Brannon's residence.

When officers tried to speak with Brannon, he allegedly tried to sneak out the back window. A search of the apartment found the cash from the registers, and the car with the registers in them. 

Brannon was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

1 comment
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News