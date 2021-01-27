Racine man allegedly stole two cash registers from an Open Pantry

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole two cash registers from Open Pantry, 3441 Spring St.
Dustin L. Brannon, 39, of the 2500 block of Orchard Street, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to Open Pantry on Spring Street to respond to an alarm at the store.
Upon arrival, officers found a 10-pound metal plate had been thrown through the front door. The store manager said that two cash registers, both containing $100, were missing from the store.
The police had developed a possible suspect in Brannon, and an officer went to his residence to look for him and his car. The officer reportedly saw his car at the intersection of Olive and Orchard streets. The driver of the car then took off at a high rate of speed; the officer later found the car was back at Brannon's residence.
When officers tried to speak with Brannon, he allegedly tried to sneak out the back window. A search of the apartment found the cash from the registers, and the car with the registers in them.
Brannon was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Carl D McDuffie Jr.
Carl D McDuffie Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa L Nemitz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melissa L Nemitz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Shantell L Rosario
Shantell L Rosario, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Kendrick L Strickland
Kendrick L Strickland, 2800 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cleaviece H Cornelious
Cleaviece H Cornelious, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), imitation of controlled substance, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Breanna L Hamilton
Breanna L Hamilton, 3600 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, forgery, uttering a forgery, theft from a financial institution (value between $5,000-$10,000), receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Marquavis T Adams
Marquavis T Adams, 2500 block of 21st Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deandre D Anderson
Deandre D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Deric L Anderson
Deric L Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Ronnie Ball Jr.
Ronnie Ball Jr., substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Dustin L Brannon
Dustin L Brannon, 2500 block of Orchard Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monica M Hoffmann
Monica M Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Jason M Lehman
Jason M Lehman, 4800 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), felony bail jumping.