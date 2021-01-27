Racine man allegedly stole two cash registers from an Open Pantry

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole two cash registers from Open Pantry, 3441 Spring St.

Dustin L. Brannon, 39, of the 2500 block of Orchard Street, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to Open Pantry on Spring Street to respond to an alarm at the store.

Upon arrival, officers found a 10-pound metal plate had been thrown through the front door. The store manager said that two cash registers, both containing $100, were missing from the store.

The police had developed a possible suspect in Brannon, and an officer went to his residence to look for him and his car. The officer reportedly saw his car at the intersection of Olive and Orchard streets. The driver of the car then took off at a high rate of speed; the officer later found the car was back at Brannon's residence.

When officers tried to speak with Brannon, he allegedly tried to sneak out the back window. A search of the apartment found the cash from the registers, and the car with the registers in them.