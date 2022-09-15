Racine man allegedly stole two bicycles from summer home and used the hot tub

WIND POINT — A Racine man allegedly stole two bicycles from a woman's summer home and used her hot tub.

Joseph A. Flowers, 29, of the 400 block of Three Mile Road, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal trespass.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 22, a deputy was sent to a residence in the 4200 block of Lighthouse Drive for a stolen bicycle.

Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a woman who said at 9 a.m. that day she noticed someone had been on her property and in the day room of her summer home. She said someone had been in her hot tub due to the chlorine system being taken out and thrown over the fence as well as towels on the floor. A bicycle that was kept in the day room was missing and was worth around $500.

At 5:28 a.m. on Monday, a deputy was sent to the summer home again for a theft in progress. The woman said she saw someone walking off of her property with a bicycle through her Ring doorbell camera.

A Caledonia Police Department officer located a man riding the bike on Three Mile Road and stopped him. He admitted the bike was not his and that he stole it. He said he was bringing the bike back but decided to take it for one last ride. He was identified as Flowers. The woman said that this bike was worth $800.

Flowers was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.