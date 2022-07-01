 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man allegedly stole TV, cellphones and money before fleeing on stolen bike

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a TV, cellphones and money before attempting an escape on a stolen BMX bike.

Joseph Melnik

Melnik

Joseph D. Melnik, 35, of the 800 block of Blaine Avenue, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to a residence on Geneva Street for a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she came back to her home and saw several items taken including a TV, cellphones and money. She suspected Melnik was responsible because she saw him at the residence later that evening riding away on her son's green BMX bike. The officer spoke with a neighbor who said she saw Melnik in the woman's backyard earlier that day.

An officer located Melnik at a residence on Blaine Avenue, and he showed the officer the bike he was using. He appeared panicked and frantic and said he would "bring the TV back."

People are also reading…

Melnik was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."

