Racine man allegedly stole TV, cellphones and money before fleeing on stolen bike

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a TV, cellphones and money before attempting an escape on a stolen BMX bike.

Joseph D. Melnik, 35, of the 800 block of Blaine Avenue, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to a residence on Geneva Street for a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she came back to her home and saw several items taken including a TV, cellphones and money. She suspected Melnik was responsible because she saw him at the residence later that evening riding away on her son's green BMX bike. The officer spoke with a neighbor who said she saw Melnik in the woman's backyard earlier that day.

An officer located Melnik at a residence on Blaine Avenue, and he showed the officer the bike he was using. He appeared panicked and frantic and said he would "bring the TV back."

Melnik was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

