Racine man allegedly stole TV, cellphones and money before fleeing on stolen bike

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a TV, cellphones and money before attempting an escape on a stolen BMX bike.
Joseph D. Melnik, 35, of the 800 block of Blaine Avenue, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor count of theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer was sent to a residence on Geneva Street for a burglary.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she came back to her home and saw several items taken including a TV, cellphones and money. She suspected Melnik was responsible because she saw him at the residence later that evening riding away on her son's green BMX bike. The officer spoke with a neighbor who said she saw Melnik in the woman's backyard earlier that day.
An officer located Melnik at a residence on Blaine Avenue, and he showed the officer the bike he was using. He appeared panicked and frantic and said he would "bring the TV back."
Melnik was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 30, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christian E. Matavka
Christian E. Matavka, 2900 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Ted D. McGruder
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ted D. McGruder, 100 block of Seventh Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments).
Rommel S. Pinner
Rommel S. Pinner, 2800 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Keene W. Charles
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keene W. Charles, Brooklyn, New York, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500), obstructing an officer.
Maurice G. Davis Jr.
Maurice G. Davis Jr., 2200 block of Mead Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Melissa A. Holewinski
Melissa A. Holewinski, 3100 block of 92nd Street, Sturtevant, delivery of methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph D. Melnik
Joseph D. Melnik, 800 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Devvin D. Person
Devvin D. Person, 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Zachary X. Reynolds
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Zachary X. Reynolds, 600 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, third degree sexual assault, underage sexual activity (sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or older, actor under age 19).
John E. VanHara
John E. VanHara, 700 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, escape, obstructing an officer, violation of nonsecure custody order.
Araceli Vazquez
Araceli Vazquez, Greenfield, Wisconsin, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Robert A. Velazquez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert A. Velazquez, Hammond, Indiana, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John M. Ziolkowski
John M. Ziolkowski, 5000 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, battery to emergency medical care providers, disorderly conduct.
Jessie L. Ford
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jessie L. Ford, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Nicole M. Hurt
Nicole M. Hurt, 2200 block of 65th Street, Kenosha, fraudulent use of a credit card.