Racine man allegedly stole trailer at Foster Restore, had cocaine in his possession
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a trailer that was parked outside of Foster Restore on 2000 Lathrop Avenue with items inside it worth between $10,000-$15,000. 

Marc Manderfield, 44, of the 600 block of Hayes Avenue, has since been charged with theft of movable property worth between $10,000-$100,000 and possession of cocaine after drugs were reportedly found in his house. 

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were dispatched to Foster Restore for a theft complaint. Upon arrival they spoke with the victim who said that a trailer he had parked on the south side of the building had been stolen. He provided a flash drive with surveillance video of the theft and said the trailer was filled with items and estimated the value was between $10,000-$15,000. 

The video showed a male wearing shorts and driving a white pickup truck without plates with rust and missing hubcaps. The man pulled large bolt cutters from the back of the truck, cut the lock on the trailer and hooked it to the truck before driving away. 

The investigator received information from two anonymous tips that identified the suspect as Manderfield and provided an address for him. Upon arrival, the officers noticed the same pickup truck from the video was parked in his driveway.

Manderfield left the residence, got into the truck and drove southbound but was stopped and he advised he was the only person driving the truck during the days in question. 

A search warrant was executed and several items from the trailer were located that were listed in the trailer by the victim. Also located were bolt cutters. In the dresser of the bedroom was a loose white powder that tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.3 grams. It it unclear if the trailer has yet been located. 

As of Thursday morning, Manderfield remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $400 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

