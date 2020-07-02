Racine man allegedly stole trailer at Foster Restore, had cocaine in his possession

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a trailer that was parked outside of Foster Restore on 2000 Lathrop Avenue with items inside it worth between $10,000-$15,000.
Marc Manderfield, 44, of the 600 block of Hayes Avenue, has since been charged with theft of movable property worth between $10,000-$100,000 and possession of cocaine after drugs were reportedly found in his house.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers were dispatched to Foster Restore for a theft complaint. Upon arrival they spoke with the victim who said that a trailer he had parked on the south side of the building had been stolen. He provided a flash drive with surveillance video of the theft and said the trailer was filled with items and estimated the value was between $10,000-$15,000.
The video showed a male wearing shorts and driving a white pickup truck without plates with rust and missing hubcaps. The man pulled large bolt cutters from the back of the truck, cut the lock on the trailer and hooked it to the truck before driving away.
The investigator received information from two anonymous tips that identified the suspect as Manderfield and provided an address for him. Upon arrival, the officers noticed the same pickup truck from the video was parked in his driveway.
Manderfield left the residence, got into the truck and drove southbound but was stopped and he advised he was the only person driving the truck during the days in question.
A search warrant was executed and several items from the trailer were located that were listed in the trailer by the victim. Also located were bolt cutters. In the dresser of the bedroom was a loose white powder that tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.3 grams. It it unclear if the trailer has yet been located.
As of Thursday morning, Manderfield remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $400 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David Marshall Jr.
David Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Andrai A Barrios
Andrai A Barrios, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, fraudulent use of a credit card, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Antonio J Brown
Antonio (aka Dark Angel) J Brown, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th or higher offense), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Guy S Evans
Guy S Evans, 900 block of Montclair Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.
Anthony M Harris
Anthony M Harris, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Melissa R Keepers
Melissa R Keepers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Denzel M Vaughn
Denzel M Vaughn, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Donta D Cook
Donta D Cook, 1700 block of State Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Curtis M D Collins
Curtis M D Collins, 3300 block of 15th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense with a minor child in the vehicle).
Darrin L Mack
Darrin (aka Blue) L Mack, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Marc Lee Manderfield
Marc Lee Manderfield, 600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, theft (movable property between $10,000-$100,000), possession of cocaine.
Robert L McAlister
Robert L McAlister, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dion Eppis
Dion Eppis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert W Ketchum
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert W Ketchum, 1100 block of Albert Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Brian A Koncan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian A Koncan, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Angelo F Pattalio
Angelo F Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Danielle L Smith
Danielle L Smith, 6700 block of Lone Elm Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joseph Michael Ulickey
Joseph Michael Ulickey, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Alfonzo Wells
Alfonzo Wells, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Robert L Williams
Robert L Williams, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
