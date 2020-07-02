Racine man allegedly stole trailer at Foster Restore; Cocaine reportedly found during investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a trailer that was parked outside Foster Restore, 2000 Lathrop Ave., with items inside it worth between $10,000-$15,000.

Marc Manderfield, 44, of the 600 block of Hayes Avenue, has since been charged with theft of movable property worth between $10,000-$100,000 and possession of cocaine after drugs were reportedly found in his house.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were dispatched to Foster Restore for a theft complaint. Upon arrival, they spoke with the complainant who said that a trailer he had parked on the south side of the building had been stolen. He provided a flash drive with surveillance video of the theft and said the trailer was filled with items and estimated the value was between $10,000-$15,000.

The video showed a male wearing shorts and driving a white pickup truck without plates with rust and missing hubcaps. The man pulled large bolt cutters from the back of the truck, cut the lock on the trailer and hooked it to the truck before driving away.

The investigator received information from two anonymous tips that identified the suspect as Manderfield and provided an address for him. Upon arrival, the officers noticed the same pickup truck from the video was parked in his driveway.