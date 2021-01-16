RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole three handguns and a rifle.
Drakkar M. McKinney, 23, of the 1600 block of West Street, was charged with four felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and theft of movable property.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 9, an officer was sent to the 600 block of 8th Street for a theft of four firearms.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim, who said he'd had a few friends over to his apartment to hang out. He said one of them let in McKinney while the victim was using the bathroom. When he came back out, he noticed his four firearms were missing from the boxes. All four firearms were loaded. McKinney was the only person missing from the apartment when the victim emerged from the bathroom.
Officers viewed surveillance video that showed McKinney walking out of the apartment with the stolen rifle. On Wednesday, an officer found McKinney and the four firearms.
McKinney was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
