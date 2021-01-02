Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested

RACINE — A 32-year-old Racine man allegedly forced his way into a woman's home, stole prescription drugs from her, then kicked and spat on a police officer.
Xavier Desun Taylor, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:12 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were sent to a house at the 1000 block of Villa Street for an unwanted party. Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a woman who said that Taylor was not welcome at the house. Taylor was told to leave and he did.
Less than 45 minutes later, officers were sent back to the house as the woman said that Taylor pushed open the door, ran up to her and pushed her down and took her prescription medication.
Officers found Taylor near the 500 block of 11th Street and found a glass pipe on him as well as the prescription meds. He was transported to the Racine County Jail and then began kicking and spitting on the officer, kicking him twice in the shin and spitting on his face.
Taylor was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
