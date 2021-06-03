Racine man allegedly stole police badge, approached teen saying he was working undercover

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a police badge from a retired officer and then approached a teenage girl, showing her the badge and saying he was an undercover police officer.

Charles E. Kirkpatrick, 39, of the 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of impersonating a peace officer, misdemeanor counts of taking/driving a vehicle without owner's consent, concealing stolen property worth less than $2,500 and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Racine Lutheran High School at 251 Luedtke Ave. for a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a retired Racine police officer who said that his truck with his wallet in it was stolen. He said he parked it within eyesight and went to the school, where is a coach. He then saw a man enter his car and drive it out of the parking lot. He said his wallet, his police ID card and badge were in the car.

Later that day, officers found the suspect, identified as Kirkpatrick, at the intersection of Haven Avenue and Oregon Street with the police badge on him but driving in a different car.