Racine man allegedly stole police badge, approached teen saying he was working undercover

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a police badge from a retired officer and then approached a teenage girl, showing her the badge and saying he was an undercover police officer.
Charles E. Kirkpatrick, 39, of the 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of impersonating a peace officer, misdemeanor counts of taking/driving a vehicle without owner's consent, concealing stolen property worth less than $2,500 and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Racine Lutheran High School at 251 Luedtke Ave. for a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a retired Racine police officer who said that his truck with his wallet in it was stolen. He said he parked it within eyesight and went to the school, where is a coach. He then saw a man enter his car and drive it out of the parking lot. He said his wallet, his police ID card and badge were in the car.
Later that day, officers found the suspect, identified as Kirkpatrick, at the intersection of Haven Avenue and Oregon Street with the police badge on him but driving in a different car.
A second man in the car said he was sleeping in the backseat when he woke up to Kirkpatrick in the front seat. Kirkpatrick allegedly showed him the police badge and told him he was an undercover officer.
A stack of cards, a wallet and a set of car keys for a third vehicle that didn't belong to Kirkpatrick were found on the floor of the vehicle. The officer spoke to Kirkpatrick who said that he left the retired officer's truck on a different street. He said he got rid of the other items that were inside the truck in a sewer drain.
Later on in the investigation, a woman contacted police saying that a man (identified as Kirkpatrick) had approached her daughter when she was sitting in the front seat of a car, showed the police badge and said he was an undercover officer. Kirkpatrick allegedly fled on foot when the girl's mother exited their home after the girl texted her for help.
Kirkpatrick was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Charles McIntyre
Charles (aka Mitch) McIntyre, 7500 block of Sth 38, Caledonia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon, concealing stolen firearm, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
Patrick Lee Moriarty Jr.
Patrick Lee Moriarty Jr., 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kevin S Phelon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kevin S Phelon, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nathaniel J Clanton
Nathaniel J Clanton, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Cleveland Carr
Cleveland Carr, 1600 block of 12th Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charles E Kirkpatrick
Charles E Kirkpatrick, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, impersonating a peace officer, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (abandon vehicle), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.