Racine man allegedly stole over $2,500 worth of jewelry, claimed he found them in his backyard

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole over $2,500 worth of jewelry and claimed he found them in his backyard when pawning them off.

Kevin Jones

Jones

Kevin L. Jones, 54, of the 1600 block of Flett Avenue in Racine, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 6, an officer was sent to Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, for a delayed retail theft report.

The officer spoke with the loss prevention agent who said on Jan. 5, a man came into the store, used a pocket knife to open a spinning jewelry case and removed several gold pendants worth $2,598. He stole them and left in a Nissan vehicle.

On Jan. 19, a detective learned that Jones pawned 17 charms at Wisconsin Discount 2 Pawn Shop. The detective matched all the charms with the ones stolen from Walmart on Jan. 5. Jones claimed he owned all the charms and simply "found them in the backyard."

Jones was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on July 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

