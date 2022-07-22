Racine man allegedly stole over $2,500 worth of jewelry, claimed he found them in his backyard

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole over $2,500 worth of jewelry and claimed he found them in his backyard when pawning them off.
Kevin L. Jones, 54, of the 1600 block of Flett Avenue in Racine, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 6, an officer was sent to Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, for a delayed retail theft report.
The officer spoke with the loss prevention agent who said on Jan. 5, a man came into the store, used a pocket knife to open a spinning jewelry case and removed several gold pendants worth $2,598. He stole them and left in a Nissan vehicle.
On Jan. 19, a detective learned that Jones pawned 17 charms at Wisconsin Discount 2 Pawn Shop. The detective matched all the charms with the ones stolen from Walmart on Jan. 5. Jones claimed he owned all the charms and simply "found them in the backyard."
Jones was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on July 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 21, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kevin L. Jones
Kevin L. Jones, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Josue R. Rodriguez
Josue R. Rodriguez, 2700 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Andres L. Williams
Andres (aka Dre) L. Williams, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.
John M. Cihler
John (aka Jamie Keller) M. Cihler, 1600 block of Illinois Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Shane T. Lozano
Shane T. Lozano, 1600 block of Russet Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Dessie J. Morris
Dessie J. Morris, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Aaron Polcyn
Jeffery Aaron Polcyn, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keone N. Sims
Keone N. Sims, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Daniel S. Chenoweth
Daniel S. Chenoweth, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary or a building or dwelling, theft of movable property (between $10,000-$100,000), felony criminal damage to property, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, attempt entry into a locked coin box, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.