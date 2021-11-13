Racine man allegedly stole multiple electronics and guns from a home

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged for stealing multiple electronics and guns from a Caledonia home.
Zachery J. Vague, 22, of the 4800 block of Scotts Way, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and theft of movable property.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 9, officers were sent to a residence in the 4600 block of North Green Bay Road for a burglary.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman and a man. The woman said that she noticed her iPad, purse and cellphone were missing after waking up that morning. The man said that he also noticed his laptop was missing.
During the investigation, the man noticed his spare keys to both of his cars were missing from the toolbox he kept in his garage. Multiple firearms and calibers of ammunition were also found missing. A surveillance camera on the back garage showed a man with a camouflaged fanny pack and backpack standing at the patio door.
On Nov. 9, an investigator watched the video and noticed the suspect as being Vague and learned he was staying at a residence just several houses away from the house that was burglarized. The next day, officers executed a search warrant and found Vague in the bathroom.
Vague told officers that he handed the stolen items off to someone else who would sell them and give some of the money to him. Some of the items were later found at the seller’s residence.
Vague was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
