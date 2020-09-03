Racine man allegedly stole multiple electronic items, jewelry from house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after allegedly stealing multiple electronic devices, jewelry from a house earlier this summer.

Jose A. Serra Jr., 36, of the 1500 block of Owen Avenue, is charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 19, a Racine Police officer responded to a residence on Packard Avenue in reference to a burglary that occurred there the night before. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim, who said her residence had been burglarized and believed entry was made through the side door. She believed that Serra was responsible for the burglary because she and another victim had been having issues with him recently. She stated a laptop, two Xbox gaming consoles, a jewelry box with jewelry, a TV, movies and video games were stolen.

An investigator learned that the issues began when Serra allegedly stole one of the victim's truck and rims. The victim advised that her neighbor has video cameras and she would forward surveillance video to investigators.