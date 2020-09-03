 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly stole multiple electronic items, jewelry from house
Crimes and Court

Racine man allegedly stole multiple electronic items, jewelry from house

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after allegedly stealing multiple electronic devices, jewelry from a house earlier this summer. 

Jose A. Serra Jr., 36, of the 1500 block of Owen Avenue, is charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 19, a Racine Police officer responded to a residence on Packard Avenue in reference to a burglary that occurred there the night before. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim, who said her residence had been burglarized and believed entry was made through the side door. She believed that Serra was responsible for the burglary because she and another victim had been having issues with him recently. She stated a laptop, two Xbox gaming consoles, a jewelry box with jewelry, a TV, movies and video games were stolen.

Jose Serra Jr.

Sierra Jr.

An investigator learned that the issues began when Serra allegedly stole one of the victim's truck and rims. The victim advised that her neighbor has video cameras and she would forward surveillance video to investigators. 

The video showed a male wearing glasses and a beanie carrying an item past a truck. The male walks back towards the home and can be seen adjusting his glasses. The video contains audio and the suspect can be heard saying "JunJun, go get the truck." The victim recognized the male based on the voice and his mannerisms. 

Serra was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the County Jail. 

