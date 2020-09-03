Racine man allegedly stole multiple electronic items, jewelry from house

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after allegedly stealing multiple electronic devices, jewelry from a house earlier this summer.
Jose A. Serra Jr., 36, of the 1500 block of Owen Avenue, is charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 19, a Racine Police officer responded to a residence on Packard Avenue in reference to a burglary that occurred there the night before. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim, who said her residence had been burglarized and believed entry was made through the side door. She believed that Serra was responsible for the burglary because she and another victim had been having issues with him recently. She stated a laptop, two Xbox gaming consoles, a jewelry box with jewelry, a TV, movies and video games were stolen.
An investigator learned that the issues began when Serra allegedly stole one of the victim's truck and rims. The victim advised that her neighbor has video cameras and she would forward surveillance video to investigators.
The video showed a male wearing glasses and a beanie carrying an item past a truck. The male walks back towards the home and can be seen adjusting his glasses. The video contains audio and the suspect can be heard saying "JunJun, go get the truck." The victim recognized the male based on the voice and his mannerisms.
Serra was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marilyn A Burgess
Marilyn A Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devante D Jones
Devante D Jones, 1300 block Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sierra K Lawson
Sierra K Lawson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D Anderson
Deandre (aka Webby) D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Brandon S Dunk
Brandon S Dunk, 5000 block Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr., Unknown, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Anthony A McNeil
Anthony A McNeil, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jose A Serra Jr.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kahlil D Snow
Kahlil D Snow, 2200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Carnell D Taylor
Carnell D Taylor, Zion, Illinois, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by outstate felon.
Hugh F Wilson Jr.
Hugh F Wilson Jr., 3200 block of 91st Street, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping.
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
