Racine man allegedly stole jewelry from Plaza Jewelers
Racine man allegedly stole jewelry from Plaza Jewelers

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole about $7,500 from Plaza Jewelers, 3701 Durand Ave.

Montavius Drane, 24, of the 1700 block of Franklin Street, was charged with burglary of a building, retail theft intentionally concealing between $5,000-$10,000 and criminal damage to property, all as party to a crime.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 9, an investigator was assigned to follow up on a report of a burglary at Plaza Jewelers on June 1. They were able to identify fingerprints recovered from the scene as belonging to Drane, and upon reviewing security-camera footage and a photograph of Drane, identified the man in the footage as Drane. 

The owner reported that the approximate damage to the store was $2,500. The damage included the window and door that were shattered and the display cases that were broken, allowing the suspects to take merchandise. The total loss of inventory was $7,500. The store was closed for 2 days which the owner stated was a loss of about $2,000 in sales.

Drane reportedly told police that he does not know where he was on the day of the burglary. 

As of Friday morning, Drane remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for August 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

