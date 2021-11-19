Racine man allegedly stole gun, $13,000 ring in car thefts

STURTEVANT — A Racine man allegedly stole a gun and a $13,000 ring in car thefts.
Eugene A. Williams, 21, of the 1600 block of Edgewood Road, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of theft of movable property and two misdemeanor counts of theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer was sent to the 9100 block of Hulda Drive for a theft from a car. A man said his insurance card, registration and vehicle manual were stolen between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
On Wednesday, an officer received information that Williams was in the area where the theft occurred. An officer was sent to a house on Winstar Lane in Caledonia for a theft from a car. A man said his gun and spare magazine were taken. Two other victims who live on Newberry Lane reported that $5 in change, bank cards and a $13,000 ring were stolen.
Officers learned that Williams was walking up and down the roads in the area where the thefts occurred. Officers located Williams and arrested him. He eventually admitted that he and his cousin were checking doors and taking items from cars.
Williams was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
People are also reading…
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 18
Today's mugshots: Nov. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Axel Ivan Reyes
Axel Ivan Reyes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Anthony E Smith Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony E Smith Jr., 1000 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use a dangerous weapon), endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Eugene A Williams
Eugene A Williams, 1600 block of Edgewood Road, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Tasaybert L Huff
Tasaybert L Huff, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Bernardo Salinas
Bernardo Salinas, 2100 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Luther Williams III
Luther Williams III, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Larry E Goodwin
Larry E Goodwin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners.
William L Grandberry
William L Grandberry, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, aggravated battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments).