Racine man allegedly stole gun, $13,000 ring in car thefts

STURTEVANT — A Racine man allegedly stole a gun and a $13,000 ring in car thefts.

Eugene A. Williams, 21, of the 1600 block of Edgewood Road, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of theft of movable property and two misdemeanor counts of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the 9100 block of Hulda Drive for a theft from a car. A man said his insurance card, registration and vehicle manual were stolen between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On Wednesday, an officer received information that Williams was in the area where the theft occurred. An officer was sent to a house on Winstar Lane in Caledonia for a theft from a car. A man said his gun and spare magazine were taken. Two other victims who live on Newberry Lane reported that $5 in change, bank cards and a $13,000 ring were stolen.

Officers learned that Williams was walking up and down the roads in the area where the thefts occurred. Officers located Williams and arrested him. He eventually admitted that he and his cousin were checking doors and taking items from cars.

Williams was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

